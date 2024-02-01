Love, Texas State Bobcats to host Gaiter and the South Alabama Jaguars

South Alabama Jaguars (10-11, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-11, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Love and the Texas State Bobcats host Isiah Gaiter and the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Bobcats have gone 3-4 at home. Texas State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 3-6 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 6-6 record against teams over .500.

Texas State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 74.2 points per game, 2.5 more than the 71.7 Texas State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mason is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bobcats. Kaden Gumbs is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Gaiter is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.