Love leads Texas State to 60-55 victory over Southern Mississippi

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brandon Love scored 15 points as Texas State beat Southern Mississippi 60-55 on Saturday night.

Love also added 14 rebounds for the Bobcats (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference). Jordan Mason scored 14 points and added four steals. Davion Sykes totaled 12 points and eight rebounds.

Austin Crowley finished with 16 points and four steals to lead the Golden Eagles (12-11, 6-5). Mo Arnold added 14 points and two steals. Victor Iwuakor had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

