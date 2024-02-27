Love leads No. 6 Arizona against Arizona State after 28-point game

Arizona Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 8-9 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 8-9 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Arizona visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Caleb Love scored 28 points in Arizona’s 91-75 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Sun Devils are 10-4 on their home court. Arizona State gives up 73.3 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 12-4 in conference games. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.4.

Arizona State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Jamiya averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc. Frankie Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Love is averaging 19.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.