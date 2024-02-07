Louisville visits Syracuse following Huntley-Hatfield’s 29-point game

Louisville Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (14-8, 5-6 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (14-8, 5-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Syracuse Orange after Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 29 points in Louisville’s 101-92 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Orange have gone 10-1 at home. Syracuse averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Cardinals are 2-9 in ACC play. Louisville has a 3-13 record against opponents above .500.

Syracuse is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 72.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 73.6 Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Orange.

Skyy Clark averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.