Louisville visits Pittsburgh following Hinson’s 27-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (8-17, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-8, 7-6 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays…

Louisville Cardinals (8-17, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-8, 7-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Louisville Cardinals after Blake Hinson scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 74-63 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Panthers are 9-5 in home games. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.3.

The Cardinals have gone 3-11 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pittsburgh is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Panthers. Jaland Lowe is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mike James is averaging 13.5 points for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

