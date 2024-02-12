Louisville visits Boston College on 4-game road slide

Louisville Cardinals (8-16, 3-10 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-10, 4-8 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals (8-16, 3-10 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-10, 4-8 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits Boston College looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Boston College is ninth in the ACC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Quinten Post averaging 8.5.

The Cardinals are 3-10 in conference matchups. Louisville is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 73.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 72.4 Boston College gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Cardinals match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Post is averaging 16 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Devin is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Skyy Clark is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.1 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is shooting 58.3% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

