Louisville ends six-game skid with 101-92 victory over Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored a career-high 29 points, freshman Ty-Laur Johnson had his first double-double and Louisville snapped a six-game skid with a 101-92 victory over Florida State on Saturday night.

Huntley-Hatfield made 11 of 15 shots, including his only 3-point try, and 6-of-8 free throws for the Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 Atlantic Coast Conference). He also grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out. Johnson set personal bests with 27 points and 11 assists. He sank 9 of 15 from the field, 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds.

Curtis Williams was 7 for 7 at the foul line and scored 19 for Louisville. Mike James made it to 18 points with two baskets and 14-for-19 free-throw shooting.

Jalen Warley led the Seminoles (12-9, 6-4) with 23 points. He hit 9 of 10 shots and all five of his free throws. Primo Spears had 17 points off the bench. Jamir Watkins, Darin Green Jr. and reserve Cam Corhen all scored 14. Warley and Corhen both grabbed six rebounds.

Huntley-Hatfield had 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Johnson scored 13 to guide Louisville to a 47-35 lead at halftime. Warley had 11 points to lead Florida State, which shot 51.9% but missed 9 of 10 from 3-point range.

Corhen scored the first four points in an 8-0 run and Florida State pulled within 53-49 with 15:40 left to play. Huntley-Hatfield answered with back-to-back dunks to spark a 9-0 run capped by Williams’ 3-pointer and Louisville led by 13.

The Seminoles made a late run at Louisville, closing within 96-91 on Spears’ three-point play with 40 seconds remaining. Williams sank two foul shots to push the lead to three possessions and wrap up the win.

Syracuse stays on the road to play Boston College on Tuesday. Louisville travels to play Syracuse on Wednesday.

