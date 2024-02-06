Louisiana Tech hosts Western Kentucky following Chavez’s 27-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-7, 4-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-6, 6-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-7, 4-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-6, 6-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Tahlik Chavez scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 93-53 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 62.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Hilltoppers have gone 4-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is 4-2 in one-possession games.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Hilltoppers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chavez is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Dontaie Allen is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 8.1 points. Don McHenry is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.