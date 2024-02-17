Louisiana takes on Appalachian State, aims for 5th straight road win

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (21-5, 11-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (21-5, 11-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Appalachian State trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Mountaineers have gone 12-0 at home. Appalachian State is the Sun Belt leader with 41.8 rebounds per game led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 8.4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Appalachian State scores 78.4 points, 8.1 more per game than the 70.3 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 10.8 more points per game (77.3) than Appalachian State gives up (66.5).

The Mountaineers and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terence Harcum averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Kobe Julien is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 8.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

