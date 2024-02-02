Louisiana plays South Alabama, aims for 7th straight victory

South Alabama Jaguars (10-12, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-12, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana comes into a matchup with South Alabama as winners of six games in a row.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 8-1 at home. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 3-7 against conference opponents. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Louisiana is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.7% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is averaging 18.2 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Hosana Kitenge is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Thomas Howell is averaging 7.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

