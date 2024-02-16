Louisiana faces Appalachian State, looks for 5th straight road win

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (21-5, 11-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (21-5, 11-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Ragin’ Cajuns play Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers are 12-0 in home games. Appalachian State ranks seventh in college basketball with 41.8 rebounds led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 8.4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-4 in conference matchups. Louisiana averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Appalachian State scores 78.4 points, 8.1 more per game than the 70.3 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana scores 10.8 more points per game (77.3) than Appalachian State allows to opponents (66.5).

The Mountaineers and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spillers is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Joe Charles is averaging 11.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 8.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

