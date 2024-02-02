Lopez and Saint Francis (PA) host LIU

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-15, 2-7 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-16, 3-5 NEC) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-15, 2-7 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-16, 3-5 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Long Island Sharks after Carlos Lopez Jr. scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 63-62 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Sharks have gone 2-2 at home. LIU averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Red Flash have gone 2-7 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 5-7 record against teams over .500.

LIU is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Acker is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Eli Wilborn is averaging 10 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Flash. Lopez is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.