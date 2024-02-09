Longwood takes on Winthrop, looks to end 4-game skid

Winthrop Eagles (15-10, 6-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-11, 2-8 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (15-10, 6-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-11, 2-8 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Lancers play Winthrop.

The Lancers are 10-3 in home games. Longwood is the Big South leader with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Szymon Zapala averaging 2.2.

The Eagles are 6-4 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 5.1.

Longwood makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Winthrop has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is averaging 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Talford is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.