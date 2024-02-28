Longwood plays Gardner-Webb following Napper’s 21-point outing

Longwood Lancers (17-12, 5-9 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-15, 9-5 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (17-12, 5-9 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-15, 9-5 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Walyn Napper scored 21 points in Longwood’s 88-82 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 8-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks second in the Big South with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Robinson averaging 4.3.

The Lancers are 5-9 in Big South play. Longwood ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Gardner-Webb scores 74.3 points, 6.3 more per game than the 68.0 Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Napper is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.