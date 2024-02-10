Longwood Lancers take on the Winthrop Eagles on 4-game losing streak

Winthrop Eagles (15-10, 6-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-11, 2-8 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Winthrop Eagles (15-10, 6-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-11, 2-8 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood enters the matchup with Winthrop after losing four in a row.

The Lancers have gone 10-3 at home. Longwood is 7-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 6-4 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Longwood’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 12.0 more points per game (78.5) than Longwood gives up to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 11 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

