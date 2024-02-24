Long scores 20, Vermont knocks off Bryant 65-48

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long’s 20 points helped Vermont defeat Bryant 65-48 on Saturday night. Long also added eight…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long’s 20 points helped Vermont defeat Bryant 65-48 on Saturday night.

Long also added eight rebounds for the Catamounts (23-6, 13-1 America East Conference). Shamir Bogues added 16 points while going 8 of 20 (0 for 3 from 3-point range), and he also had nine rebounds and three steals. Aaron Deloney had 13 points.

The Bulldogs (17-11, 9-4) were led by Daniel Rivera, who recorded 14 points and eight rebounds. Bryant also got 13 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks from Earl Timberlake. In addition, Sherif Kenney finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.