Long scores 20, Vermont knocks off Bryant 65-48

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 10:07 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long’s 20 points helped Vermont defeat Bryant 65-48 on Saturday night.

Long also added eight rebounds for the Catamounts (23-6, 13-1 America East Conference). Shamir Bogues added 16 points while going 8 of 20 (0 for 3 from 3-point range), and he also had nine rebounds and three steals. Aaron Deloney had 13 points.

The Bulldogs (17-11, 9-4) were led by Daniel Rivera, who recorded 14 points and eight rebounds. Bryant also got 13 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks from Earl Timberlake. In addition, Sherif Kenney finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

