Long Beach State visits Hawaii for conference matchup

Long Beach State Beach (18-9, 10-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-12, 7-8 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bernardo da Silva and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host Aboubacar Traore and the Long Beach State Beach in Big West action Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-6 in home games. Hawaii is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Beach are 10-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Hawaii’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Lassina Traore is averaging 11.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

