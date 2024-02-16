Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge following Traore’s 20-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (16-9, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-9, 8-6 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8…

Long Beach State Beach (16-9, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-9, 8-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays the CSU Northridge Matadors after Aboubacar Traore scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 78-74 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors are 9-3 in home games. CSU Northridge is the top team in the Big West with 42.2 points in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 11.3.

The Beach are 8-5 in conference matchups. Long Beach State ranks fourth in the Big West with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 6.7.

CSU Northridge scores 76.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 76.0 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen-Eikens is averaging 18.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Aboubacar Traore is averaging 12.5 points, eight rebounds, four assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.