Long Beach State secures 85-76 win over UC San Diego

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 9:57 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis had 18 points in Long Beach State’s 85-76 win over UC San Diego on Saturday night.

Tsohonis added five rebounds and six assists for the Beach (14-9, 6-5 Big West Conference). Jadon Jones added 16 points while shooting 5 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), and he also had six rebounds. Aboubacar Traore had 14 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Bryce Pope led the Tritons (15-8, 9-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 20 points for UCSD. Tyler McGhie also had 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

