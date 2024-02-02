Long Beach State hosts UCSD following McGhie’s 24-point game

UCSD Tritons (15-7, 9-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (13-9, 5-5 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7…

UCSD Tritons (15-7, 9-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (13-9, 5-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the Long Beach State Beach after Tyler McGhie scored 24 points in UCSD’s 83-62 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach have gone 5-2 at home. Long Beach State scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Tritons are 9-1 in Big West play. UCSD scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aboubacar Traore is averaging 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Hayden Gray is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 21.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

