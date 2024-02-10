Locure scores 25, leads UL Monroe over Eastern Michigan 82-76

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyreke Locure’s 25 points helped UL Monroe defeat Eastern Michigan 82-76 on Saturday. Locure also contributed…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyreke Locure’s 25 points helped UL Monroe defeat Eastern Michigan 82-76 on Saturday.

Locure also contributed 10 rebounds and six assists for the Warhawks (9-14, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 20 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Savion Gallion had 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

Tyson Acuff finished with 29 points to lead the Eagles (9-15, 2-9 Mid-American Conference). Arne Osojnik added 22 points. Jalin Billingsley totaled 10 points and nine rebounds.

