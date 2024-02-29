Locure and the UL Monroe Warhawks visit conference foe South Alabama

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits South Alabama in Sun Belt action Friday.

The Jaguars are 10-6 on their home court. South Alabama has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warhawks are 6-11 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

South Alabama scores 73.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 74.2 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 69.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.9 South Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Millender is averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Isiah Gaiter is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.