LIU visits Clark and Merrimack

Long Island Sharks (6-18, 5-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-10, 10-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Long Island Sharks (6-18, 5-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-10, 10-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -11.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on the Long Island Sharks after Adam Clark scored 29 points in Merrimack’s 66-63 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Warriors have gone 9-1 at home. Merrimack ranks second in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Sharks are 5-7 in NEC play. LIU has a 2-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Merrimack is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% LIU allows to opponents. LIU has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Warriors.

Tai Strickland is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.