LIU hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Kopa’s 20-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-14, 5-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-17, 5-6 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Tana Kopa scored 20 points in LIU’s 75-58 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks have gone 4-3 at home. LIU allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The Knights are 5-5 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson allows 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

LIU is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (45.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai Strickland is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Sharks. Kopa is averaging 16.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

