Littlepage-Buggs, Fontleroy lead No. 18 Baylor women past No. 22 West Virginia 65-58

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy had double-doubles and No. 18 Baylor ended No. 22 West Virginia’s…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy had double-doubles and No. 18 Baylor ended No. 22 West Virginia’s seven-game winning streak 65-58 on Saturday.

Both teams came in averaging 77 points or better but it was an offensive struggle all day and when the Mountaineers scored six quick points to pull within 63-58, Baylor helped out with three turnovers. But on West Virginia’s last gasp, the Bears stole the ball with just over 10 seconds to go.

West Virginia shot 32% (21 of 65), making just 5 of 23 from 3-point range (22%) but Baylor had 19 turnovers and despite an eight-rebound advantage, the Bears had three fewer offensive rebounds.

Littlepage-Buggs had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Fontleroy had 12 and 10. Aijha Blackwell also had 12 points for the Bears (18-5, 7-5 Big 12 Conference), who were coming off a 12-point loss at BYU and had lost 5 of 8. Dre’un Edwards added 10 points.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 13 points for the Mountaineers (20-3, 9-3) but the league’s leading scorer was just 4 of 14. Jordan Harrison and Kyah Watson both had 12 points with Watson grabbing 15 rebounds.

Littlepage-Buggs hit a pair of jumpers and Fontleroy had a 3-pointer in a 9-0 run that was the difference in the first half. Jada Walker capped that run that made it 24-13 four minutes into the second quarter and the Bears took a 34-26 lead into halftime.

Littlepage-Buggs had 10 points and Baylor shot 50% (14 of 28). West Virginia shot 35.5% (11 of 31).

The Bears pushed the lead to 14 in a frigid third quarter for both teams before ending with a 49-38 lead. West Virginia was just 3 of 18 while Baylor was 5 of 12 and just 3 of 6 from the foul line.

West Virginia is at TCU on Tuesday. Baylor goes to No. 24 Oklahoma on Wednesday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.