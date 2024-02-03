Little Rock visits Booker and Eastern Illinois

Little Rock Trojans (11-11, 5-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-12, 4-5 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Little Rock Trojans (11-11, 5-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-12, 4-5 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Tiger Booker scored 28 points in Eastern Illinois’ 76-59 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Panthers are 6-5 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 5-4 against conference opponents. Little Rock has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Eastern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Panthers.

Jamir Chaplin is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.