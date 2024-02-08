Little Rock takes on Western Illinois for conference showdown

Little Rock Trojans (13-11, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-8, 8-2 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Little Rock Trojans (13-11, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-8, 8-2 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Drew Cisse and the Western Illinois Leathernecks host Jamir Chaplin and the Little Rock Trojans in OVC play Thursday.

The Leathernecks are 7-2 in home games. Western Illinois leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 42.7 boards. Cisse leads the Leathernecks with 11.8 rebounds.

The Trojans are 7-4 against conference opponents. Little Rock has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Western Illinois’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The Leathernecks and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Leathernecks. JJ Kalakon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Bradley Douglas is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 10.8 points. Chaplin is shooting 59.1% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

