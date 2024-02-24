Little Rock plays Lindenwood, aims for 4th straight road win

Little Rock Trojans (17-11, 11-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-20, 2-13 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Little Rock Trojans (17-11, 11-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-20, 2-13 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -12; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hits the road against Lindenwood trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Lions have gone 4-9 in home games. Lindenwood ranks ninth in the OVC with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Jaylon McDaniel averaging 4.5.

The Trojans are 11-4 in OVC play. Little Rock is fourth in the OVC with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Jamir Chaplin averaging 6.8.

Lindenwood’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Lindenwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Beane is averaging 12.3 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

Chaplin is shooting 58.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Trojans. Khalen Robinson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.