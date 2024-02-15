Little Rock hosts Minix and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (20-5, 11-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (14-11, 8-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (20-5, 11-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (14-11, 8-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the Little Rock Trojans after Riley Minix scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 69-57 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Trojans have gone 10-4 in home games. Little Rock is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 11-1 in OVC play. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 40.8 rebounds per game led by Minix averaging 9.4.

Little Rock averages 77.4 points, 15.6 more per game than the 61.8 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalen Robinson is averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Trojans. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Drew Thelwell is averaging nine points and 6.2 assists for the Eagles. Minix is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

