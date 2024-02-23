Little Rock faces Lindenwood on 6-game win streak

Little Rock Trojans (17-11, 11-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-20, 2-13 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (17-11, 11-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-20, 2-13 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock will try to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Lindenwood.

The Lions are 4-9 in home games. Lindenwood averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trojans are 11-4 in conference matchups. Little Rock is 4-3 in one-possession games.

Lindenwood averages 65.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 74.3 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Lindenwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Beane is averaging 12.3 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

Jamir Chaplin is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Trojans. Khalen Robinson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

