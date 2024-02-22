Live Radio
Little Rock defeats Southeast Missouri State 83-61

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 10:57 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin’s 19 points helped Little Rock defeat Southeast Missouri State 83-61 on Thursday night.

Chaplin added 11 rebounds for the Trojans (17-11, 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Makhel Mitchell scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Khalen Robinson had 15 points and was 6 of 12 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range). It was the sixth straight win for the Trojans.

The Redhawks (8-20, 3-12) were led by Josh Earley, who recorded 18 points and six rebounds. Southeast Missouri State also got 10 points and two steals from Marqueas Bell. In addition, Braxton Stacker finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

