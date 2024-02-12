Lipsey and the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones visit conference foe Cincinnati

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8, 4-6 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Viktor Lakhin and the Cincinnati Bearcats host Tamin Lipsey and the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bearcats have gone 12-3 in home games. Cincinnati averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Cyclones are 7-3 in conference matchups. Iowa State is 17-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Cincinnati averages 76.3 points, 14.2 more per game than the 62.1 Iowa State gives up. Iowa State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Keshon Gilbert is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

