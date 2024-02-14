Lipscomb visits North Alabama following Pruitt’s 24-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 7-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-13, 6-5 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 7-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-13, 6-5 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the North Alabama Lions after Will Pruitt scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 101-95 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Lions have gone 9-3 in home games. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 2.5.

The Bisons are 7-4 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Pruitt averaging 6.9.

North Alabama averages 76.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 77.0 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

A.J McGinnis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Derrin Boyd is averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

