Lipscomb visits Cato and Central Arkansas

Lipscomb Bisons (16-11, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-19, 5-7 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lipscomb Bisons (16-11, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-19, 5-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -9; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Lipscomb Bisons after Elias Cato scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 77-67 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bears are 5-8 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks fifth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Ubong Abasi Etim leads the Bears with 7.6 boards.

The Bisons are 7-5 in ASUN play. Lipscomb averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Central Arkansas scores 72.0 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 76.9 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Cato is averaging 11.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Derrin Boyd is averaging 17.6 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.