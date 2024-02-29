Lipscomb hosts Comer and Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12, 12-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (19-11, 10-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12, 12-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (19-11, 10-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Lipscomb Bisons after Tayshawn Comer scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 83-79 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 11-1 in home games. Lipscomb averages 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Colonels are 12-3 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 4.0.

Lipscomb averages 82.3 points, 5.6 more per game than the 76.7 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J McGinnis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Derrin Boyd is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Cozart is scoring 15.6 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 17.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

