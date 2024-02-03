Lipscomb defeats Jacksonville 84-82 on Boyd’s free throws with 3 seconds left

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd’s 24 points, including the game-winning free throws with three seconds left, helped Lipscomb defeat…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd’s 24 points, including the game-winning free throws with three seconds left, helped Lipscomb defeat Jacksonville 84-82 on Saturday night.

Boyd was 8 of 12 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bisons (14-10, 5-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt added 19 points while shooting 5 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Cody Head was 5 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Dolphins (11-12, 2-7) were led by Robert McCray, who recorded 22 points and eight assists. Jarius Cook added 17 points and two steals for Jacksonville. Stephon Payne III also had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Lipscomb hosts Queens and Jacksonville hosts Central Arkansas.

