Lindenwood visits Southern Indiana after Hernandez’s 27-point game

Lindenwood Lions (8-21, 2-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-21, 5-11 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (8-21, 2-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-21, 5-11 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces the Lindenwood Lions after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-76 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 5-8 at home. Southern Indiana is 4-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 2-14 in OVC play. Lindenwood has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

Southern Indiana scores 69.0 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 73.7 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 65.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 73.1 Southern Indiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Mielke averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Hernandez is averaging 17.3 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Keenon Cole is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.