Lindenwood visits Eastern Illinois following Davis’ 26-point performance

Lindenwood Lions (8-18, 2-11 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (12-14, 6-7 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (8-18, 2-11 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (12-14, 6-7 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Kyndall Davis scored 26 points in Eastern Illinois’ 75-57 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Panthers are 7-6 in home games. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Tiger Booker averaging 4.7.

The Lions have gone 2-11 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is sixth in the OVC giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Eastern Illinois averages 68.7 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 72.2 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 15.5 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Keenon Cole is averaging 18.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

