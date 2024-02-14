Lindenwood takes on SIU-Edwardsville on 3-game slide

Lindenwood Lions (8-17, 2-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-12, 6-6 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood…

Lindenwood Lions (8-17, 2-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-12, 6-6 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood comes into the matchup against SIU-Edwardsville after losing three games in a row.

The Cougars are 10-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC scoring 70.6 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Lions are 2-10 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 70.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 71.4 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than SIU-Edwardsville has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Wright is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.