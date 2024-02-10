Lindenwood hosts Tennessee Tech after Davis’ 20-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-17, 2-9 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 2-9 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-17, 2-9 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 2-9 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces the Lindenwood Lions after Josiah Davis scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 88-69 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions have gone 4-7 in home games. Lindenwood ranks ninth in the OVC with 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Jaylon McDaniel averaging 4.5.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-9 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks eighth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Egbuniwe averaging 5.3.

Lindenwood scores 65.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 75.8 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Lindenwood allows.

The Lions and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.9 points for the Lions. Keith Haymon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Jayvis Harvey is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Davis is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

