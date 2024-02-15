Lindenwood faces SIU-Edwardsville on 3-game losing streak

Lindenwood Lions (8-17, 2-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-12, 6-6 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (8-17, 2-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-12, 6-6 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood looks to end its three-game slide with a victory over SIU-Edwardsville.

The Cougars are 10-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks eighth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Damarco Minor leads the Cougars with 8.2 boards.

The Lions are 2-10 against conference opponents. Lindenwood allows 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.3 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 70.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 71.4 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.8 points. Minor is averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Darius Beane is averaging 12.7 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.