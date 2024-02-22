Lilly and Brown host Columbia

Brown Bears (7-17, 3-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-9, 4-5 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Brown Bears (7-17, 3-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-9, 4-5 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Columbia Lions after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 25 points in Brown’s 71-64 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Lions are 9-3 on their home court. Columbia has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 3-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Columbia averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Brown gives up. Brown averages 69.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 70.0 Columbia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Lilly is averaging 19.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

