Liberty visits Sam Houston after Metheny’s 21-point performance

Liberty Flames (16-9, 5-5 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-11, 7-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Kaden Metheny scored 21 points in Liberty’s 65-62 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Bearkats are 9-2 in home games. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA with 13.1 assists per game led by Jaden Ray averaging 3.9.

The Flames are 5-5 in conference matchups. Liberty is fifth in the CUSA scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Zach Cleveland averaging 9.3.

Sam Houston averages 71.2 points, 7.3 more per game than the 63.9 Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Metheny is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13 points. Cleveland is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

