Liberty faces New Mexico State after Metheny’s 21-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (11-17, 5-8 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (16-11, 5-7 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-17, 5-8 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (16-11, 5-7 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -13; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the New Mexico State Aggies after Kaden Metheny scored 21 points in Liberty’s 76-71 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames are 10-2 in home games. Liberty is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 5-8 in conference matchups. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 67.7 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Liberty averages 75.1 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.9 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metheny is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.