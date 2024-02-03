Leons scores 23 as Bradley takes down Illinois State 73-60

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 23 points in Bradley’s 73-60 victory over Illinois State on Saturday. Leons shot…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 23 points in Bradley’s 73-60 victory over Illinois State on Saturday.

Leons shot 8 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Braves (17-6, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah finished 8 of 9 from the floor to add 18 points. Connor Hickman and Demarion Burch both added 10.

Malachi Poindexter finished with 16 points for the Redbirds (11-12, 5-7). Myles Foster added 10 points for Illinois State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

