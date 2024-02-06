Leons and Bradley host Evansville

Bradley Braves (17-6, 9-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (14-9, 5-7 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (17-6, 9-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (14-9, 5-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Malevy Leons scored 23 points in Bradley’s 73-60 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Purple Aces are 9-2 in home games. Evansville is fifth in the MVC scoring 73.1 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Braves are 9-3 against MVC opponents. Bradley has a 15-5 record against opponents over .500.

Evansville averages 73.1 points, 5.7 more per game than the 67.4 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 76.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 72.5 Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Hughes averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Yacine Toumi is shooting 57.6% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Connor Hickman is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.