Lendeborg leads UAB against Rice after 26-point outing

Rice Owls (9-16, 3-9 AAC) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 9-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

Rice Owls (9-16, 3-9 AAC) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 9-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Rice Owls after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 26 points in UAB’s 71-62 win over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Blazers have gone 11-3 in home games. UAB is 7-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls have gone 3-9 against AAC opponents. Rice has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UAB scores 76.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 76.7 Rice allows. Rice has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 14.3 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for UAB.

Travis Evee is averaging 16 points for the Owls. Alem Huseinovic is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.