Lendeborg and UAB host Rice

Rice Owls (9-16, 3-9 AAC) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 9-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rice Owls (9-16, 3-9 AAC) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 9-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Rice Owls after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 26 points in UAB’s 71-62 victory against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Blazers have gone 11-3 at home. UAB is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 3-9 against AAC opponents. Rice has a 5-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UAB scores 76.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 76.7 Rice allows. Rice has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 13.1 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Travis Evee is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.