Lehigh wins 71-63 against Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Burke Chebuhar scored 16 points as Lehigh beat Lafayette 71-63 on Saturday.

Chebuhar also contributed 12 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (12-15, 9-7 Patriot League). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. had 14 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Leopards (11-18, 10-6) were led by Luka Savicevic, who posted 12 points. Eric Sondberg added 11 points for Lafayette. In addition, Justin Vander Baan finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

