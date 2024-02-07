Lehigh hosts Scovens and Army

Army Black Knights (6-17, 2-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-14, 4-6 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (6-17, 2-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-14, 4-6 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -7.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Josh Scovens scored 24 points in Army’s 64-56 overtime loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-4 in home games. Lehigh is the top team in the Patriot League averaging 34.5 points in the paint. Tyler Whitney-Sidney leads the Mountain Hawks with 8.0.

The Black Knights are 2-8 in Patriot League play. Army ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Abe Johnson averaging 6.2.

Lehigh scores 73.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 63.8 Army gives up. Army’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitney-Sidney is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Bube Momah is averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Ryan Curry is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Black Knights. Scovens is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.